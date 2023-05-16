ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer-involved shooting has prompted a response from local officials. It happened in southeast Albuquerque, they said.
According to Albuquerque Police Department, the Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They reported it took place near Silver Avenue and Adams Street, and one person was hospitalized for injuries.
No officers were hurt, and multiple people were detained. No threat to the public exists, they stated.