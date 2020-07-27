Office for Missing and Murdered American Indians, Alaska Natives established

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Trump administration announced the first of seven offices designed to investigate cold cases of missing Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

The task force will use law enforcement and special agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs along with the FBI and offices of the U.S. Attorneys. They will also conduct criminal investigations and work to stop drug activity. The Albuquerque office is expected to open on August 18.

