Offering services to seniors and caregivers, Area Agency on Aging requests community feedback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Area Agency on Aging is responsible for planning and implementing an array of services all designated to the highest quality of life for seniors in the least restrictive environment. Senior Planner Brian Alvarado and Manager Michelle Briscoe highlight the services the department provides to the community.

The City of Albuquerque and agency partners offer free services to individuals over the age of 60 throughout Bernalillo County. Those services include transportation, legal assistance, wellness screenings, in addition to activities and outings.

Additionally, the agency provides lunch with seniors or a home-delivered meal, help with basic chores, repairs, and housekeeping, and assisted daytime activities for seniors who are helped by a caregiver.

The agency has several upcoming public hearings in an effort to receive feedback from the public on the services provided. They will be held at the following locations at 10 a.m.:

Nov. 16 at Paradise Hills Senior Meal Site

Nov. 18 at Highlands Senior Center

Dec. 14 at Westgate Community Center

Dec. 16 at Bear Canyon Senior Center

For more information on services available through the Area Agency on Aging, visit cabq.gov or call 505-764-6400.