OFFCenter Community Arts Project holds grand-reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating creativity in all its forms. The OFFCenter Community Arts Project offers a creative outlet to anyone who wants to create, connect and learn. Mary Schmidt, the executive director with OFFCenter Community Arts Project talked about programs they offer.
First, they have an open studio Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. If you’d like to reserve the space for a private group, please email info@offcenterarts.org. Schmidt also says they have a puppet group where people can create their own puppets. For more information about their workshops and programs, visit https://www.offcenterarts.org/.
The OFFCenter Community Art Project will have a grand reopening open house on August 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. They are also bringing back the We Art the People festival in September.