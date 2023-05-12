ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘OffCenter Community Arts Project’ is a free community art studio that invites all to create, connect and learn. Their mission is to give the community a safe and supportive environment for art-making and social interaction. They are bringing back their favorite exhibit and most important fundraising event of the year called the ‘Little House Auction‘.

The Little House Auction will feature artwork created by over 200 local artists. The artwork will be small 2D houses and paintings that are up for auction. 100% of proceeds from the 200 unique little house artworks on display will go to the OffCenter Community Arts Project and its free community art programs. The event is free to attend with a focus on celebrating the work of artists around Albuquerque.

All of the artwork will be available for auction starting on Friday, May 19 at the Little House Auction from 5-8 p.m. located at FUSION, 708 1st St NW. To learn more, visit https://www.offcenterarts.org/.