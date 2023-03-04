A booth participating in the 2023 Oddities & Curiosities Expo in Albuquerque, New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event catered to lovers of strange, unusual, and bizarre brought in people by the thousands Saturday. It was their biggest turnout yet.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was held at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque for its 5th year.

Vendors and small businesses gathered from all over the country to show off all things weird.

Featured items included things like funeral collectibles, taxidermy, and unusual artwork and jewelry.

Organizers already announced they’re booking two days for next year’s event due to its popularity.