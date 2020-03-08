‘Oddities and Curiosities’ invade Expo New Mexico

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovers of the strange and unusual got the chance to check out all things weird Saturday.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo came by the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon, with hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from across the country. There were skulls and skeletons, tons of horror, and Halloween-inspired art, and even taxidermists.

Organizers say there’s something weird for everyone. “It piques everyone’s interest to see what strange and unusual items will be at the show, so I think that’s the allure of it all is to come and see what I could possibly find, ya know,” Michelle Cozzaglio, Co-Owner of the Oddities and Curiosities said.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is now heading to San Francisco, then Dallas.

