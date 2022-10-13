ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is ‘Protect your Hearing month‘ and Livingston Hearing Aids teaches us how to prevent hearing loss. With all the loud festivities that the fall season brings, such as hunting, football games, etc. it’s important to keep your hearing aid protected.



“I usually recommend the 60×60 rule, which usually means not having your volume louder than 60 % for longer than 60 minutes,” said Doctor Hunter Gerhart from Livingston hearing aid center. When talking about kids parents can take control by adjusting the volume setting before handing the iPad or iPhone to their kids.

Livingston has a variety of customer hearing gear that will protect you from loud sounds. For more information or to see the options, you have visit their website at lhac.com.