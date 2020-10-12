October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WATCH: Full interview with Pamelya Herndon, president and CEO of KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a 2015 report by the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs, one in three women and one in seven men in New Mexico are victims of domestic violence in their lifetime and domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pamelya Herndon, president and CEO of the KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change discusses what’s being done to turn this statistic around.

For additional information and resources, visit the Domestic Violence Resource Center's website, the KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change

