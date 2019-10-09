October 9 Morning Rush: New Mexico woman missing for nearly 5 months

1.The search for a missing New Mexico grandmother is gaining national attention five months after her disappearance. Jean Johnson, 70, disappeared back in May from her home in Capitan. Her family says nothing was taken from her home and it doesn’t look like there was a struggle.

2. The New Mexico man facing charges for shooting an 8-month old is facing new charges and is said to have admitted to the shooting. The girl

3. Light winds will come from the southeast in the morning however by later afternoon they will increase. Everyone across the state will remain in the sunshine with no rain expected at all today.

4. The APS Board is expected to release its plan for finding a new superintendent. This comes as Superintendent Raquel Reedy announces her retirement at the end of the school year. Reedy took over as acting superintendent in 2015.

5. Business is booming as local tour companies say they’ve gotten a new wave of business ahead of the release of the new “Breaking Bad” movie, “El Camino”. The owners of the popular Breaking Bad RV Tours say they’ve been so busy they’ve had to hold their other rides though New Mexico Film Tours and use those shuttles entirely for Breaking Bad to keep up with demand.

Top Morning Stories