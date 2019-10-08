October 8 Morning Rush: Murder charges filed in deaths of 2 Albuquerque teens

1.Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old who authorities say murdered two Albuquerque teen boys. The victims, 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef were kidnapped, tortured, killed and were buried on the West Mesa in December. On Friday, 15-year-old Julio Fabian Almentero, aka “Fafa” was the first-named as a suspect to face murder charges. Snapchat video played in court showed the teens being beaten and in one, “Fafa” can be heard. Collin Romero’s mother says she’s relieved with the news but still worries as the suspect is still out there.

Full story: Murder charges filed in deaths of two Albuquerque teens

2. Nine gas balloons area traveling across the United States for America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race and the competition started at Balloon Fiesta Park. After a two hour delay, the balloons finally lifted off from the park Monday night. The race lasts for days with some balloons making it as far as the Great Lakes or Canada. The challenge is one of the world’s most prestigious balloon races with teams from Austria, France, and Germany.

Full story: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race competitors liftoff Monday night

3. Tuesday will be a good morning for Balloon Fiesta launch as the winds are calm. Increasing cloud cover is expected later in the day. Across the state, forecast highs will primarily range in the mid-70s. A strong cold front will be felt by the end of the week along with winds.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico student is making a big impact on the science world and she’s only 13. Gianna Nilvo is a young scientist in the making trying to help her cat with health problems. Nilvo, from Los Lunas, will take her research to the national competition in Washington D.C. in hopes of winning, but also to help felines across the country. She hopes to one day take her passion to veterinary school.

Full story: Los Lunas teen is finalist for national STEM competition

5. In just days, “El Camino” will be available on Netflix and actor Aaron Paul talked about reuniting with the crew in the state for the upcoming film.

Full story: Netflix hosts ‘El Camino’ premiere in California

Top Morning Stories