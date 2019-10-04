October 4 Morning Rush: Accused Santa Fe, Española bank robber facing 20 years in federal prison

1.Federal officials are now taking over the case of the Santa Fe man accused of robbing three banks. Lester Padilla is facing federal charges for his latest crimes but his record goes pack more than 20 years. The latest criminal complaint from the FBI suggests Padilla hasn’t learned his lesson. The feds say when he robbed the Wells Fargo on Riverside Drive in Espanola he used a note saying, “give me your loose cash or I’ll shoot you”. They say he then used similar notes when robbing the Wells Fargo on North Guadalupe in Santa Fe and the branch on West Cordova Road.

Full story: Accused Santa Fe, Española bank robber facing 20 years in federal prison

2. The Albuquerque woman accused of killing a cat and fleeing from officers is scheduled to appear in court later this month. Now there’s a new video of the night she was arrested. In late August, police stopped 26-year-old Alizandra Reed Lopez for driving erratically and learned she was on the run. Earlier in the day, a family member called BCSO claiming she killed their cat by slashing its throat. Reed Lopez has pleaded not guilty to extreme animal cruelty among other charges.

Full story: Albuquerque woman accused of killing cat, fleeing from officers

3. Scattered showers and storms stick around through the morning and the day. Drier air moves in tonight, clearing the rain and clouds for the weekend.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. If you’re going to Balloon Fiesta over the next nine days you’ll see more police presence. As law enforcement says they’re doing everything to keep massive crowds safe during the event. City, county, and federal agencies highlighted their efforts to ensure visitors have a fun Balloon Fiesta. This includes the newly installed metal detectors and their Tag Your Tots system. They also remind people not to bring weapons of any kind.

Full story: Balloon Fiesta officials hold safety briefing ahead of event

5. In just a few hours, elementary students across Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will get an up-close chance to see a balloon launch. Albuquerque Aloft is the unofficial start to Balloon Fiesta. More than 90 area schools are taking part in aloft Friday morning, giving students, parents, and teachers the chance to learn how Fiesta’s balloons take flight. Weather permitting the launches will start at 7 a.m.

Full story: Local elementary students get first taste of Balloon Fiesta with Albuquerque Aloft

Top Morning Stories