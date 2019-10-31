October 31 Morning Rush: Dog abandoned in Rio Rancho gets a second chance

1.An animal rescue is now trying to find a new home for a dog left abandoned by their sign overnight in cold temperatures. Rescue volunteers at Watermelon Mountain Ranch in Rio Rancho say Wednesday morning they came across Sandy. Volunteers eventually took her in but say they want to find her owners to make sure they never do this again. Watermelon Mountain Ranch volunteers say they plan to find Sandy a new home but say it will be weeks before she’s up for adoption.

2. As temperatures remain cold overnight it’s a reminder for pet owners to make sure animals aren’t left outside without proper precautions. By law, owners have to make sure their dogs have food, water, and shelter if they leave them outside without a doggie door. So far this month, the city department says they’ve given out two citations related to the cold weather. Officers aren’t allowed to remove the dogs from the yards except under extreme circumstances.

3. This morning is starting out extremely cold with many spots breaking records for the coldest morning low temperatures on this date! Dress warm today.

4. Firewood season is quickly approaching so the state has some reminders about the rules for buying and selling it. Firewood has to be sold by the cord or fraction of a cord. The seller also must provide a receipt. The department is warning buyers that labels like face cord, loose cord, truckload, rack or pile are not legal.

5. A home hidden in the Jemez Mountains has now been transformed into a spooky sight for Halloween night. Just south of Jemez Springs, Sharon Chism has been turning her yard into a spooky graveyard since 2015. She does the attraction out of pure love for the haunted holiday and says its size and number of visitors continues to grow.

