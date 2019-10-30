October 30 Morning Rush: UNM sees significant drop in campus drinking citations

1.New numbers show crime on the University of New Mexico’s campus is holding steady and in some cases dropping. The report shows drinking violations showed the biggest dip. In UNM’s annual safety reports the number of liquor law violations dropped from 316 in 2017 to 191 in 2018. The university says it’s not sure what’s causing the drop in numbers but says maybe students are drinking less, having fewer parties or no longer living on campus. One of the only crimes that went up on campus was rape which went from 18 to 24.

2. Small businesses in the Duke City can now have a helping hand with a new program giving them free legal advice. The city says Albuquerque’s artists and creative community are big contributors to the local economy and they want to make sure they’re on the right track to success. Lawyers with the state bar of New Mexico are partnering with the city and giving free advice for inventors, artists, and other creative entrepreneurs. The city says this type of legal help can be expensive.

3. Messy weather is moving along the east side of the state this morning, causing difficult driving conditions. 1-3″ of snow will accumulate in the Sangre de Cristos and NE Highlands. Wintry mix, freezing fog and freezing rain is falling along the state from Tucumcari to Carlsbad.

4. An Albuquerque family just finished putting up their Halloween decorations after three months of hard work. The Haunted Village is in a westside home near Universe and McMahon. Kerri Sanchez has been creating this miniature world since July. It includes a fall festival with tiny rides and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” display. Attending the village is free but the family suggests getting there early.

5. Big news for skiers and snowboarders as New Mexico’s first ski area is set to open on Halloween. Sipapu Ski Resort says it plans to open up on Thursday, more than three weeks earlier than scheduled.

