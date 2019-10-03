October 3 Morning Rush: FBI Stats show NM 2018 violent crime rate more than double national rate

1.FBI stats show New Mexico’s crime rate is more than double the national rate. According to the 2018 report, New Mexico had a rate of 857 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. The national rate was 369 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Albuquerque accounted for more than half of the total violent crimes in the data for New Mexico. Newly released numbers have Mayor Tim Keller continuing to press the state for more help to fight crime.

2. Los Lunas Schools will try again to shut down a parent-led Facebook group. The district recently sent a cease and desist to the Los Lunas School District Parent Discussion page. The members-only group has been running for about eight years mainly with discussion about various school matters. The district claims they’re infringing on its new trademarked name while moderators think the district is trying to silence them. Superintendent Dana Sanders refused an on-camera interview.

3. The metro area will stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday with rain moving in overnight. However, eastern and southern New Mexico will start seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms by midday as a backdoor cold front moves in.

4. A New Mexico lawmaker says he plans to propose a student-athlete bill similar to California. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Senator Mark Moores wants to introduce legislation that would allow college athletes to earn money from endorsements. This week, California’s governor signed the Fair Pay to Play Act set to take effect on January 1, 2023. In order for the proposed bill to be in the next legislative session, the governor would have to put the issue on the call.

5. With just days to go until the most photographed event in the world, local photographers will have a chance to get their picture featured in a magazine. All you have to do is snap the perfect photo during this year’s Balloon Fiesta. The winner of the contest will have their picture featured on the cover of Albuquerque the Magazine’s Balloon Fiesta Edition next year.

Top Morning Stories