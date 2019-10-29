October 29 Morning Rush: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Albuquerque

1.Albuquerque police are looking for a driver who killed a woman during a hit-and-run crash. The incident happened near McMahon and Universe just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a male and female were walking in the bike lane on McMahon when a vehicle, possibly a pickup, hit the woman and fled the scene. The man was able to flag down an officer driving by but the vehicle was never located. The victim was taken to UNMH but died from her injuries. Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

Full story: APD: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Albuquerque

2. A teen suspect is behind bars for the shooting death of Sandia High School student Sean Markey. Monday night, APD arrested 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia in connection to the homecoming party shooting in September near Montgomery and Eubank. Markey was the only victim shot and killed that night. Garcia is now charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault.

Full story: Suspect arrested in shooting death of Sandia High student

3. Many spots east of I-25 are waking up to patchy dense fog this morning. Freezing fog could cause icy patches on the roads for the AM commute. Temperatures will rise around 10 degrees today, as breezy southwest winds draw in warmer air.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. New Mexico firefighters are making their way to California this morning to help fight devastating wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. The fire departments on their way include Albuquerque, Corrales, and Bernalillo County.

Full story: New Mexico firefighters head to California to fight wildfires

5. An Albuquerque hotel known for its unique rooms is looking for artists to help paint them. Guests at Nativo Lodge near I-5 and San Mateo can sleep next to Native American art, all with special meanings.

Full story: Nativo Lodge issues call for artists

Top Morning Stories