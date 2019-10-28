October 28 Morning Rush: FBI arrests suspect in death of Renezmae Calzada

1.The man charged in the death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada is hours away from facing a judge for the first time for her murder. Malcolm Torres’ first appearance in court could shed more light on what federal investigators believe happened to Renezmae. Torres, now facing a second-degree murder charge is set to be in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. He is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother and the last person to see her before she was deemed missing on September 8.

Full story: FBI arrests suspect in death of Española girl

2. Friends and family are honoring the life of a woman who was shot and killed while playing Pokemon Go. On Sunday night, people gathered at the Albuquerque park where 21-year-old Cayla Campos was killed. That’s when people say she and her boyfriend witnessed a robbery. Police say Cayla was shot trying to drive away.

Full story: Memorial held at Bianchetti Park for Cayla Campos

3. A cold front will be moving across the state on Monday morning and will bring windy conditions, and snow. Watch out for freezing fog that could cause icy patches along I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton through midday.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Expect to see orange barrels at the intersection of Highway 528 and 550 for the next phase of construction there. In this phase, crews will be adding two more lanes. There will also be new sidewalks, pedestrian bicycle improvements and a continuous flow intersection which keeps some drivers turning left from having to stop.

Full story: Phase two of construction begins on Highway 550

5. This week, an Albuquerque man will be getting in on all the Halloween fun all while giving back to those in need. For nearly a decade, Bryan Huskisson has been collecting Halloween decorations. During that time, he started a haunted house, not only to bring fun to the neighborhood but to also give back to the community. Huskisson’s haunted castle will be collecting food for families at the YMCA.

Full story: Albuquerque man collects food for less fortunate during annual Halloween haunted maze

Top Morning Stories