October 18 Morning Rush: Two more suspects charged with murder of Albuquerque teens

1.Two men long considered suspects in the kidnapping and murder of two Albuquerque teens are facing charges in connection to the case. Stephen Goldman Jr. and Jimmie Dunbar Atkins were behind bars on unrelated crimes but now officially indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef who were tortured and buried on the West Mesa last year. Goldman Jr. and Dunbar Atkins are each facing several charges including two counts of murder and kidnapping conspiracy. Several other suspects are charged in this case including Goldman Jr.’s father Stephen Goldman Sr.

2. The man who admitted to a road rage shooting is scheduled to be back in court where he could learn how long he’ll spend behind bars. Felix Villanueva admitted to tailgating another driver then shooting him in the face through the windshield.

3. This morning is starting out mild in many spots with calm winds, however, the wind is expected to pick up big time by later this afternoon. A cold front will push from north to south across the state today, creating gusty downslope winds.

4. Doctors say West Nile virus caused a New Mexico man to be dependant on a wheelchair and ventilator. Ona Bernal from Belen initially thought he was suffering from the flu and has since been placed in a medically induced coma. Bernal’s family is sure the virus came from a mosquito bite in New Mexico. Bernal’s long term care will be expensive and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help.

5. Comic book fans will have a weekend full of fun starting on Friday as the Santa Fe Comic Con kicks off. Costumed characters of all kinds will gather at Buffalo Thunder starting at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Top Morning Stories