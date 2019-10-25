October 25 Morning Rush: New Mexico Bowl cuts ties with title sponsor DreamHouse

1.More controversy for the New Mexico Bowl just three weeks after it was announced the production company DreamHouse would be the game’s sponsor, ESPN is cutting ties with the company. The surprise announcement comes as reports are surfacing, questioning the production company and its CEO. ESPN says it’s still planning to host the bowl game, just without a title sponsor for now.

2. Police are searching for a New Mexico man who attacked his wife, newborn, and officers. Prosecutors ordered Rafael Orozco to take part in a 2-year drug treatment program after pleading guilty in several cases. One of those was an incident when he prompted a lockdown at Holy Cross Hospital in 2017 after attacking his wife who was breastfeeding. Orozco never showed up for treatment. He now faces a 14-year sentence.

3. Friday morning is starting out very cold, with many spots across the entire state having the first sub-freezing morning. The snowy system is now off to the east, and high pressure is moving in, keeping skies clear and wind calm for our Friday and Saturday.

4. A horse once considered unadoptable is getting another chance with a New Mexico woman who helped the horse do a full transformation. Minnie Pearl the horse was adopted and just recently returned to the Walkin N Circles Ranch in the East Mountains. At the beginning of the year, Minnie wouldn’t come close to a human but after two months with a trainer, the horse was able to go home with a family in May. However, she, unfortunately, ended up back at the ranch, this time for good and back with her trainer.

5. If you’re looking for a fun and safe trick-or-treating alternative for your kids, the BioPark is hosting their annual Boo at the Zoo fundraiser on Saturday.

