October 24 Morning Rush: Winter storm begins to move into northern New Mexico

1.The winter storm moves in this morning, pushing south through the east side of New Mexico during the day. Highest snowfall totals are expected in the Sangre de Cristos, especially near Raton. Wind will be breezy today behind the cold front, gusting up to 40 mph in some spots, including Albuquerque. Temperatures will be 10-30 degrees colder than yesterday, especially on the east side of the state.

Full story: Winter storm begins to move into northern New Mexico

2. The city says it’s still working to bring a tech company to Albuquerque that promised to bring in nearly 700 jobs. The city approved using up to nearly $6 million in bond funds for TaskUs and its expansion. More than a year later and they haven’t made a single hire and it’s unclear if they ever will. The company is roughly two months away from its first deadline but the economic development department says the project was delayed because TaskUs was sold to another firm which stalled the expansion.

Full story: Tech employer ‘TaskUs’ delays Albuquerque expansion indefinitely

3. A New Mexico lawmaker who led the charge on a ‘red flag’ bill says he no longer can support it. Corrales Democratic Rep. Daymon Ely told legislators on Wednesday that he cannot support changes made to his red flag bill.

Full story: New Mexico lawmaker planning new ‘red flag’ bill

4. A UNM football player accused of indecent exposure is being ordered to appear in court. This comes as the team must replace 23-year-old Sheriron Jones ahead of this weekend’s game. UNM Police say last Friday, a woman was walking in the Cornell Parking Structure when she noticed someone driving slowly around her. They say the driver stopped her and began touching himself. Police used the car’s description and license plate to track it back to Jones.

Full story: UNM Lobos’ quarterback suspended from team following indecent exposure charge

5. Native New Mexican Alex Bregman isn’t the only man bringing a local connection to the World Series. Doug Eddings ws born and raised in Las Cruces. On Wednesday night, he found himself umpiring for game two of the World Series.

Full story: Las Cruces native umpires home plate at the World Series

Top Morning Stories