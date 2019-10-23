October 23 Morning Rush: DNA links former Bernalillo County firefighter to 2009 rape case

1.Police are searching for a former Bernalillo County firefighter accused of kidnapping and rape. A newly filed criminal complaint states Celso Montano allegedly abducted a woman who was walking along Isleta Blvd. waiting to be picked up by a family friend. The accusations stem from testing tied to Albuquerque’s rape kit backlog. Montano was also charged with rapes in 2009 and 2012 but pleaded to lesser charges.

Full story: DNA links former Bernalillo County firefighter to 2009 rape case

2. State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed one person and hospitalized a State Police officer. NMSP says the officer was hit head-on Tuesday afternoon when a driver on Unser and Mariposa in Rio Rancho crossed the center line. The passenger in that car died at the scene.

Full story: Fatal crash involving NMSP patrol unit in Rio Rancho

3. Today will be the last mild and quiet day before a big winter weather system moves into New Mexico tonight.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Inspiration for a new program at UNM came from a man’s career in the CIA. As an analyst for the organization, Dr. Emile Nakhleh was tasked with traveling around the world, researching how Islamic governments use religion to rule. Sixte4en years later he found himself in Albuquerque. Now, he’s helping found UNM’s first master’s program in global and national security.

Full story: Former CIA officer lends expertise to new UNM graduate program in global and national security

5. You don’t have to travel all the way to California to support New Mexico United in the first playoff game of their inaugural season. Watch parties are being planned all over Albuquerque including at Starr Brothers Brewery. United will take on Sacramento Republic FC in Sacramento.

Full story: Fans gear up for New Mexico United’s first playoff game

Top Morning Stories