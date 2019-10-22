October 22 Morning Rush: New Mexico officer seen in video roughing girl, 11, resigns

1.The family of a sixth-grade girl seen in a video getting roughed up by a Farmington school officers is now planning to sue. A newly released police body camera video captured the incident back in August. Authorities say the 11-year-old girl with known behavioral issues was walking around the school, refusing staff’s requests to stay inside. A while later, now-former school resource officer Zachary Christensen tried to arrest the girl who he claimed had bumped into two staff members. For nearly six minutes the officer tried to cuff her. The district attorney’s office says the officer will not be charged.

2. Albuquerque voters have to consider approving a multimillion-dollar homeless shelter without knowing where it will be built. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is hoping voters will approve the $14 million shelter that would provide job training, behavioral health, and treatment services for 300 homeless individuals. The shelter is on the ballot in bond question 2 which is tied in with more than $21 million in GO bonds to improve senior and community centers.

3. Today will be a few degrees warmer and less windy than our Monday. We will keep warming up through Wednesday. The next big low-pressure system is set to move in late Wednesday night into Thursday, and will likely bring inches of snow to high elevations in the northeast part of the state, and some rain showers to the east and central parts of NM.

4. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of poachers caught on camera. The video was taken early Sunday morning outside a home in Angel Fire just off of Lakeview Park Dr. Video shows a white pick-up truck stopping in front of the home, the driver appears to fire off a round. Then two men can be seen dragging the deer back to their truck.

5. New Mexico native Alex Bregman is playing for his second World Series title on Tuesday. He currently leads the Astros with 41 home runs and 112 RBIs enough to put his name on top of the American League MVP conversation along with Mike Trout. The Astros take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Top Morning Stories