October 21 Morning Rush: Police investigate shooting death of witness to suspected armed robbery

1.Police are not saying much regarding the murder of an Albuquerque woman who was killed while playing a game in a park. APD says 21-year-old Cayla Campos was in Bianchetti Park in northeast Albuquerque playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend on Friday night. Investigators say she and her boyfriend witnessed a robbery and when she tried to drive away, shots were fired and Campos was hit in the neck. Friends of Campos say her car crashed into a home nearby.

Full story: Police investigate shooting death of witness to suspected armed robbery

2. An Albuquerque man is accused of murdering his wife in their westside home. APD says officers found 53-year-old Yvette Montoya dead inside a residence near Unser and Rainbow early Sunday morning.

Full story: Police arrest suspect in westside murder

3. Monday morning is starting out very cold with temperatures up to 30 degrees colder than Sunday morning after a cold front pushed through. Winds are calm to start the day, but this afternoon and evening will be breezy again.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. The University of New Mexico is now the target of a lawsuit by a second-year student for nearly $400,000. Zacary Wilson-Fetrow took a video of blowing dust from a construction site on Stanford next to the UNM School of Law. He says the dust has caused respiratory and skin problems. He is now suiginb because students were never given a heads-up that the work was happening.

Full story: UNM law student suing university, construction company for blowing dust from nearby site

5. It’s good news for the outlook of Netflix in New Mexico as the company appears to be holding its end of the deal with the city and state. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the company is so far meeting all of its benchmarks set in its contract.

Full story: Netflix meeting New Mexico film benchmarks

Top Morning Stories