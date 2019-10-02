October 2 Morning Rush: Vigil honors murdered Sandia High School teen

1.A family is still pleading for anyone with information on the shooting death of a teen to come forward while APD has yet to release any new details on the case. Family and friends shared stories about the Sandia High School senior at a vigil Tuesday night. Police say Markey was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a home near Montgomery and Eubank where a group of teens was having a homecoming after-party. APD hasn’t said if there are any suspects in the case.

2. The Albuquerque man who brutally killed his grandmother will learn how long he’ll spend in prison. Drake Bickett and his mother Alissa Bickett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert last year.

3. Flooding remains possible Wednesday morning as rain showers and a few storms push across southeast New Mexico. Showers will start to dissipate and push off to the east throughout the mid-morning and early afternoon as dry air pushes across the state.

4. Police lapel video shows the night authorities say they caught up with an 18-year-old pretending to be a deputy and making a traffic stop. Last month, Brendan Wysynski was driving along 4th Street near I-40 when he told police that he pulled over a speeder. He first told the officer he was an off-duty deputy but eventually came clean. Police say Wysynsky first lied about where he got the badge before confessing that he purchased it online.

5. Fall is definitely in the air with the annual opening of the Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch in the west parking lot of the Santa Ana Star Center. Families can choose their very own pumpkin from the onsite patch. The patch will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Halloween.

Top Morning Stories