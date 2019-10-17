October 17 Morning Rush: CYFD foster children task force missing crucial representation

1.CYFD will re-review applications from teachers who want a seat on the department’s new task force designed to better protect children in foster care. On Tuesday, CYFD announced its new 26 member task force which aims to improve transparency within the department and not a single teacher or counselor was on it. This occurred despite the legislative memorial to create the task force specifically requested they be part of the group. CYFD says they will now change that and six teacher applications are now under review. The task force’s first meeting is next month.

Full story: CYFD foster children task force missing crucial representation

2. Albuquerque Police are looking for the suspect they say spray-painted swastikas all over a man’s truck. The Adams family’s surveillance camera caught the suspect outside their home near Candelaria and Wyoming around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The video shows the young man spray-painting swastikas and other racist graffiti all along the truck.

Full story: Albuquerque family asks for help catching truck vandal

3. Today will be another mild day, however, more clouds and breezier winds are expected by midday and the afternoon. Winds will pick up to around 15 MPH in Albuquerque by the afternoon, but the east and northeast side of the state will be windiest with gusts near 35 MPH.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Students at a New Mexico Highlands University are still not returning to the classroom following a cyber hack that happened last week. Classes were supposed to resume on Wednesday but officials decided to wait until Monday to make sure all issues were resolved.

Full story: Classes still on hold at NMHU following malware attack

5. A local dancer is making her debut in a lead role of a movie alongside some Hollywood actors. Juliet Doherty comes from a long line of dancers in Albuquerque. When she heard about a film focused on dance, she sent in an audition tape. The film High Strung Free Dance, focuses on two young artists getting their big breaks when cast in a new Broadway show.

Full story: Albuquerque native lands lead role in new dance movie

Top Morning Stories