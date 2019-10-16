October 16 Morning Rush: Resentencing postponed for Nehemiah Griego, who murdered parents, siblings

1.The resentencing case of Nehemiah Griego continues after a full day of testimony on Tuesday. The teen killer could spend the rest of his life in prison for killing five members of his family. Judge Alisa Hart not only hear from Griego’s surviving sisters who say they worry about Griego being released, but she also heard from his father’s side of the family who is against Nehemiah going to prison. Tuesday in court, Griego apologized for the murders that took place when he was 15-years-old.

2. A local restaurant says it’s taking action to prevent a drug needle problem after a young girl found a couple of them under her family’s table. Miranda, Alejandro and their daughter Aviana were eating at the Applebee’s on Menaul near University Sunday when the child went to grab a crayon from under the table and her parents say she found a needle instead.

3. Today will be a beautiful day for all, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and sunny skies. The northeast is warming up by 5-10 degrees today and the southeast cooling by 5-10 degrees, after a cold front moved through overnight. Winds will be light for most, but breeziest in the northeast with winds to 15 mph.

4. The city of Albuquerque is one of more than 100 cities showing support for DACA, signing a court brief that’s headed to the Supreme Court.

5. New Mexico United is hoping for a big win Wednesday night as they take on Tacoma Defiance. The team is currently 11th in the USL Championship Western Conference.

Top Morning Stories