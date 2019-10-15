October 15 Morning Rush: Teen killer facing life in prison to be sentenced Tuesday

1.The teen who killed his family is set to be sentenced as an adult. Back in 2013, Griego shot and killed his parents and three young siblings inside their home in the South Valley. Nehemiah Griego was supposed to be released from jail when he turned 21 as he was originally sentenced as a juvenile. But he instead, will be sentenced as an adult. The prosecution is asking Griego to be sentenced to three consecutive life terms which is 120 years in prison. Many of Griego’s family members are expected to speak at Tuesday’s sentencing, including his older sister who made it clear she wants him to stay locked up.

2. UNM’s Board of Regents is expected to sign off on buying security cameras in hopes of driving down auto thefts on campus. In 2017, UNM led the nation in on-campus crime with 208 reported auto thefts. Recently, that number has decreased by 40%. In an effort to keep the number dropping, 200 security cameras may be put in the parking lots and garages. No word on when the cameras could be installed.

3. Today will be a quiet day for most with warmer than normal temperatures across the Metro. A backdoor cold front will move in today, kicking up the winds, and cooling temps down today and tomorrow across the east half of the state.

4. An Albuquerque man is trying to track down a good Samaritan so he can treat them to a thank you dinner. That stranger found the man’s wallet and then returned it with everything in it. Michael Cadena was at the shopping center near Central and Atrisco on Monday when he found a note on his car.

5. Albuquerque Police are asking high schoolers for their creative help as they are accepting designs for it’s lowrider patrol car mural design contest. The winner will have their art displayed on the city’s first lowrider patrol car.

