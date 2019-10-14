October 14 Morning Rush: Albuquerque man searching for missing wife

1.An Albuquerque man is desperately trying to find his missing wife. Daniel Rodriguez shared a video on Facebook showing his wife, Jennifer, leaving their home near Alameda and Louisiana on Friday night. He says he hasn’t seen her since. She has been reported missing to the police.

2. BCSO is defending the deputy seen on video slammig a suspect to the ground. The incident happened around 12:30 near Central and Atrisco. Sheriff Manny Gonzales said in a statement he’s thankful the deputy was able to control the man resisting arrest without using excessive force.

3. This week will be very quiet! We are starting this morning with cool temperatures, but we will warm into the mid 70s today, and high temperatures will stay warmer than normal all week.

4. A 10-year-old girl who fell nearly 30 feet down the Sandia Mountains is recovering. Rescue workers are warning others about the dangers of hiking. Ther girl’s family was in town for the Balloon Fiesta when they were up near the Tram and Kesta when she took off ahead of the group. She gained too much momentrum, losing her footing and fell nearly 30 feet suffering a skull fracture that required surgery.

5. A mural honoring Jennifer Riordan who was killed last year in a freak airplane incident is expected to be unveiled. The 32-foot mural titled “In the Garden of Sharing” was created by Paz with the help of the Jennifer Riordan Sparkle Fund, the Albuquerque Community Foundation, and Working Classroom.

Top Morning Stories