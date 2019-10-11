October 11 Morning Rush: New documentary highlighting problem of youth violence in Albuquerque communities

1.A local filmmaker’s latest piece is about youth violence and is getting people in the community thinking of solutions to the problem. The film is titled “Growing Up in the Real Breaking Bad Albuquerque”. The documentary covers heavy topics like teens using drugs and murdering people. The creator and his team hope the shocking reality of the film gets people talking. The group plans to host community screenings of the piece and bring it to area high schools. The filmmaker John Acosta was also behind the YouTube series “Duke City Diaries”.

Full story: New documentary highlighting problem of youth violence in Albuquerque communities

2. Attorneys with the ACLU are moving forward with a lawsuit against a New Mexico sheriff’s department. In the lawsuit, the ACLU accuses Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan and his department of retaliating against Rio Grande Sun journalist Tabitha Clay. She reported on former deputy Jeremy Barnes who deployed a stun gun on a special needs student in May. Barnes is charged in that case.

Full story: ACLU lists concern over treatment of New Mexico journalist

3. Temperatures this afternoon in Albuquerque will be closer to November averages. Southern New Mexico’s temperatures are even more remarkable with no one reaching 70 degrees.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. It’s been a rough few years for drivers down Central. However, now Albuquerque city council officials say new traffic technology on Central will make for a much faster commute for drivers in that area. The new smart traffic signals are the first to beam real-time traffic data back to the city. With the technology, the city can adjust the timing to all traffic signals on the ART route along Central based on current traffic.

Full story: City activates smart traffic signals on Central Avenue

5. The wait is on to see if some changes to Lobo Basketball will bring in more fams. The Lobos are introducing a new, more user-friendly system for people to buy and scan their tickets from their phone. They say if you choose not to go to a game you can transfer your ticket to a friend. This follows the Lobos’ two worst years for attendance in the Pit’s history.

Full story: UNM working to draw more fans to the Pit

Top Morning Stories