October 10 Morning Rush: 15-year-old accused of murdering 2 Albuquerque teens connected to deadly high school party

1.An accused teen killer is locked up and has been tied to a shooting that killed a Sandia High School student. Fifteen-year-old Julio Almentero was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the murders of two Albuquerque teens Collin Romero and Ahmed Latif last year. New court documents reveal Almentero was known to have been at a homecoming party the night Sandia High student Sean Markey was shot and killed. The documents also say Almentero had a gun with him that night. While Almentero is placed at the party, no one has been charged with Markey’s murder at this time.

Full story: 15-year-old accused of murdering two Albuquerque teens connected to deadly high school party

2. The city council is getting involved with a speeding problem near an Albuquerque high school. A student crashed into a wall last week along Mesa Del Rio near West Mesa High School. Councilman Ken Sanchez it’s time for action. Sanchez says this has been a problem for a long time so hie’s working with APD to try to get more officers watching for speeders and more speed limit signs in the area.

Full story: Neighbors, city councilor address speeding near West Mesa High School

3. The coldest temperatures since April will slam into the state tonight. Despite the cold front, the only precipitation we are expecting is a dusting on the Raton Ridge the eastern slopes of the Sangres. Winds will slowly increase throughout the day ahead of the front and peak around sunset in the metro.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. The Albuquerque Museum is doing something unique in an effort to cherish memories. The museum is one of five local organizations hosting a free event aimed at keeping old films alive. The museum will feature movies from as early as 1914 and even have President John F. Kennedy’s visit to Los Alamos. Organizers say they aren’t doing the event for money but to preserve history. The event is free to the public and the next showing is Saturday, October 19 from 11 to 5 p.m.

Full story: Albuquerque Museum, partners looking forward to hosting ‘Home Movie Day’

5. With the “El Camino” premiere one day away, “Breaking Bad” social media accounts are sending fans on the hunt. Earlier this week, the account started tweeting coordinates around Los Angeles in the Hunt for Jesse Pinkman. The hunt named three different spots for fans in LA to look into but it didn’t stop there. Breaking Bad is hinting New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, and Albuquerque is next.

Full story: #HuntForJessePinkman: ‘Breaking Bad’ Twitter sending Albuquerque fans on a scavenger hunt

Top Morning Stories