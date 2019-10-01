October 1 Morning Rush: Candlelight vigil to be held for teen killed at house party

1.A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night to remember a Sandia High School student killed at a house party near Eubank and Montgomery early Sunday morning. Police say they are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting that killed 17-year-old Sean Markey. Officers have not said whether they have suspects in the case but they are saying more needs to be done to prevent the growing violence at house parties in the city. Family and friends are expected to gather at 6:30 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park.

2. More high school games are at risk of being canceled as the New Mexico Activities Association says referees are quitting. The NMAA says they’ve had to cancel more than a dozen games because of the ref shortage which they say is a direct result of unruly fan behavior. Recently, a letter was sent to coaches and athletic directors stating the cursing, screaming, and threatening comments from fans are what’s driving a lot of refs to leave.

3. Heavy rain and storms move across southeast New Mexico on Tuesday morning and midday. Some showers are possible in the metro area as well during the mid-morning. This afternoon and evening will be mainly dry but some cloud cover will remain.

4. Thousands are making their way into the Duke City ahead of Balloon Fiesta and a big construction project at the Sunport is wrapping up just in time for visitors. Sunport officials hope the new $30million facelift will help Balloon Fiesta visitors get through easily. The upgrade includes a new security checkpoint, signs, and an updated baggage claim. According to the City of Albuquerque, it’s the first major improvement to the airport in nearly 30-years.

5. An online magazine is encouraging Balloon Fiesta visitors check out the balloons by paddleboarding from the Rio Grande instead of Balloon Fiesta Park.

