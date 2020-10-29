Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program recruiting reading mentors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Oasis Albuquerque is a non-profit educational organization that is active in over 250 communities and reaches over 50,000 people each year. The organization promotes successful aging through life-long learning, healthy living, and social engagement.

The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program uses volunteers as mentors for young students and aims to help them embrace the joy in reading. Director of the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program Vicki DeVigne discusses the program and how it’s making a difference in so many young lives.

The program is currently recruiting older adults to volunteer as tutors and reading mentors for elementary public school students. Oasis will provide the training and funding for the district fingerprint background clearance.

Oasis uses a one-on-one literacy approach and due to COVID-19, now mentors students online.

Oasis has partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools for over 30 years and has mentored thousands of students in grades kindergarten through the fourth-grade. For more information visit oasisabq.org or call Oasis directly at 505-884-4529.