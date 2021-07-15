Oasis Albuquerque seeking volunteers for tutoring program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Oasis Albuquerque is offering an Intergenerational Tutoring Program that aims to help students who are reading at below grade level. Vicki Devigne, Intergenerational Tutoring program director talked more about the tutoring programs and volunteer opportunities.

Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program is a volunteer opportunity for older adults to share their joy in reading with elementary public school students to promote literacy. For over 25 years, Oasis has partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools to provide our in-person tutoring/reading mentors and then we expanded into Rio Rancho Public Schools in 2011 and Bernalillo Public Schools in 2016.

Students identified for the program are reading below grade level and referred by their teacher who feels they would benefit from an additional caring, one-on-one relationship. Students are paired with a trained Oasis volunteer for weekly, hourly sessions following the school schedule.

Oasis is seeking volunteers for their tutoring program. Volunteers are trained for a full day, on-site, with support meetings offered throughout the year. This year, Oasis will pay for the $44 district fingerprint background clearance for volunteers mandated by the NM Public Education Dept. Oasis’s goal is to expand its team and train 100 new recruits for mentoring this year.

For more information about volunteering, visit www.oasisabq.org or call Oasis directly at 505-884-4529.