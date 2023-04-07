ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is financial literacy month and Nusenda Credit Union is celebrating through a variety of ways, including giving New Mexicans about financial tips and tricks.

Nusenda focuses on making sure that its members feel comfortable asking questions and seeking out resources. Nusenda is dedicated to supporting New Mexico’s communities and their financial well-being. Nusenda also provides no-cost financial resources online for members and nonmembers to use along with webinars and seminars each month at no cost to the community regarding topics like credit scores, home buying, and more. The goal is to support everyone’s financial well-being to ensure New Mexico is a place where everyone can thrive.