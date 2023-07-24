ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nusenda Foundation recently opened applications for their 2023 Community Rewards grant program. The program is designed to create positive change and address important needs across New Mexico. Nusenda Community Rewards grant-giving is focused on education, healthcare, environment and wildlife, the arts, and community service.

The purpose behind the foundation is to make a positive difference impact across New Mexico through community awards and grants that would impact nonprofit organizations. Grant requests are reviewed and awarded by employee volunteers. Selection committees include a variety of employees from across the organization, ranging from in-branch tellers to senior leaders.

The program is made possible through a financial partnership between Nusenda Credit Union and its members. To qualify for Community Rewards funding, organizations must be a 501C3. The grants are provided through a competitive application process that opened June 5, with awards being distributed in December. The application deadline is Aug. 5, 2023. For more information, visit our website, nusendafoundation.org/community-rewards.