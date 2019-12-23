Nursing home residents surprised with early Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents at an Albuquerque nursing home have something to smile about this morning after Santa came to visit a little early.

Lori Laiche says she was looking for something to put here in the Christmas spirit. So she organized a gift drive for residents at the Ladera Center.

Laiche says originally she was asking for donations of blankets and fuzzy socks, but it turned into so much more. Things like games and puzzles also were donated.

“If it weren’t for all of these people who are here with me, and there’s even more, we wouldn’t be here delivering gifts to all of the people here at genesis Ladera,” said Laiche.

The group says they passed out about 250 gifts.