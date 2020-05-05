Nursing Excellence Awards honor the hard work and dedication of nurses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to improve the health of all New Mexicans, the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence supports and honors the state’s nurses. This year, they are celebrating Nurses Week and the Year of the Nurse and Midwife by recognizing the hard work they do especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with the board director of the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence, Diane Evans-Prior to discuss what’s in store for the National Nurses Week. National Nurses Week is celebrated from May 6 to May 12.

Diane explains that 2020 was named Year of the Nurse and the Midwife by the World Health Organization in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. Florence Nightingale is the mother of modern nursing and organizations throughout the world, including the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence are honoring her legacy by recognizing the life-changing work of nurses.

For the past 16 years, the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence has recognized nurses throughout the state for their outstanding work through the Nursing Excellence Awards. Diane explains that during the time of COVID-19 it is more important than ever to honor nurses for their dedication to the communities’ wellbeing.

There Nursing Excellence Awards has over 20 awards categories including the “Touch a Life” category for anyone who has been impacted by a nurse’s work. This special category has no nomination fee and is open to community members to submit a nurse that has touched their lives.

You can nominate a nurse for the “Touch a Life” award at NMNursingExcellence.org.