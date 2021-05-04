Nuclear Science Museum hosts 24th Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Festival virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History always provides everyone with some fun-to-do, whether it’s for the kiddos or the adults, or both. This weekend, they are honored to host the 24th Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Festival. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden discusses the event and how people can attend virtually.

The event will be held virtually on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. It is a free virtual event that celebrates the cultural traditions represented by ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific. Martial arts, Chinese dancing, Taiko drumming, demos of calligraphy, origami, and Asian food will take place all day. Advance registration is required, and you can go to nuclearmuseum.org to register.