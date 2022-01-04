Nuclear Museum’s ‘Science is Everywhere Camps’ return to offer STEAM activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There are a variety of different spring camps taking place at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for students in kindergarten through 6th grade. The Nuclear Museum will host Science is Everywhere camps on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, and during spring parent-teacher conferences as the camps follow Albuquerque Public School breaks.

Students can now register for the camps that offer fun STEAM activities at the museum. The museum’s education team has divided camp topics into single-day camps with multi-age collaborative camper experiences from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with free before and aftercare starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.

Each in-person camp will maintain CDC and state safety protocols. For more information and to register, visit nuclearmuseum.org.