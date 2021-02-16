Nuclear Museum’s largest STEM event goes virtual, free to attend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is inviting families to a day of virtual STEM fun. The museum’s Discover STEaM event is going virtual this year and is completely free.

Nuclear Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden discusses the details of this virtual event. Starting daily at 9 a.m. from February 18 through 20, families are invited to join local and national STEM professionals in interactive experiments and activities like learning about flight from Tuskegee Airmen, exploring bubble explosions, and more.

All activities are kid-friendly and are designed to spark an interest in STEM. The event is free however, advance registration is required by going to nuclearmuseum.org.

Hayden also demonstrates an easy science experiment that can be done at home called “elephant toothpaste”. For the experiment she has a large bowl to catch water and inside the bowl is an Erlenmeyer flask that can be substituted for a water bottle.

In a separate container, Hayden put yeast in warm water and let it set off to the side. She adds a small amount of dish soap into the flask or water bottle and adds a decent amount of peroxide to the soap, mixing it up.

The activated yeast can then be added to the soap and peroxide mixture to create a reaction or “elephant toothpaste”. The Nuclear Museum offers a variety of camps that follow the Albuquerque Public Schools schedule.

For more information on upcoming Nuclear Museum camps and programming, visit nuclearmuseum.org as well as the Nuclear Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.