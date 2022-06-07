ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summertime is coming up and a lot of exciting things are happening at the Nuclear Museum. Join The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, and enjoy the movie “The Goonies.” The movie event will take place in the museum’s outdoor exhibit area at Heritage Park. Saturday, June 11, doors open at 7:30 p.m. There will be music before the movie begins, an opportunity to enjoy cuisine from local food trucks, and partake in beer from Bombs Away Beer Company.

The museum is asking moviegoers to bring portable outdoor chairs for comfort. This event is included with paid museum admission which can be made in advance or at the door, event is not covered by museum membership or other passes.

For more information visit their website.