Nuclear Museum reopens to the public, gives traffic light chemical demonstration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a place that will provide interactive, educational fun for your kids this summer, look no further than the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. They are back open for business and have all sorts of camps and programs for your children to enjoy. Museum Educator David Gibson gives details on what the museum is offering, as well as doing a fun experiment.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is back open to the public. There are committed to providing visitors with safe and enjoyable visits. There is no time ticketing, as they can operate at 50% capacity, so visitors are free to purchase tickets in advance or when they arrive at the museum. All visitors, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a face mask. Visit nuclearmuseum.org for more information.