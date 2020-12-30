Nuclear Museum offers in-person Extended Care Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is now offering childcare for their in-person Extended Care Program for children attending kindergarten through 7th grade. This program will offer children fun and educational activities.

Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden discusses the program and how you can register your child today. Starting on Tuesday, January 12, and running through the school year, the museum will accept a limited number of kindergarten through 7th-grade students each day for full-day extended learning programs.

The programs run every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will offer a balance between online distance learning with the child’s school, STEM specific curriculum, activities provided by the museum, and physical activities each day.

The Nuclear Museum states that each program will have a ratio of 1/10 as the safety of students and museum educators is of their utmost importance. Safety protocols will be strictly enforced during all programs.

All students will have their temperature taken when they arrive at the museum and curbside drop off and pick up will be implemented for safety. For more information, visit nuclearmuesum.org and also check out the Nuclear Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

