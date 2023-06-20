ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum is dedicated to sharing the unique history of the atomic age. They are now offering memorable group tours. Groups of 10 or more can set their own pace through self-guided tours or choose a docent-guided tour. Docent-guided tours are led by knowledgeable volunteers who provide additional insights into the stories behind the objects on display.

The museum is also a great place to host an event. Whether it’s a wedding, milestone birthday, or retirement celebration, the museum is ready to help you make memories that will last a lifetime. The museum can also host company retreats and meetings, and team-building sessions.