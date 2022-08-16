ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum is offering various programs this fall for kids of all ages to enjoy. They are also offering field trip bus assistance.

Einstein Express is in full effect, offering field trip busing assistance to Title 1 public schools in Albuquerque and the surrounding area. Jennifer Hayden, deputy director, of the Nuclear Museum, says “it was difficult to find funding but it all came together at the last minute and they want kids to be able to experience the Nuclear museum.”

All you need to do is go to their website where there are applications that teachers can fill out that will go directly to their director of education.

Fall Programs:

Junior Docents which is free for high school students.

Project Atom is a free out-of-school program, also for high school students

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History also follows closely with APS and their fall break, offering fall camps for those days. There is something for all ages to participate in museum educational programs. For more information visit their website.