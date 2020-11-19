Nuclear Museum offering winter day camps in December

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, deputy director at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is currently closed due to state health restrictions however, the museum will be offering winter day camps in December. Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden discusses the camps and all they will have to offer.

The Nuclear Museum will offer “Science is Everywhere” winter day camps on December 21-23 and 28-30. Students in kindergarten through 7th grade can register for one or more days to experience science activities at the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Camps include topics such as Imagination Creation, Holiday Exploration, Rocket Science, and more. The museum’s education team has divided camp topics into single-day camps that are multi-age collaborative camper experiences.

Each in-person camp will maintain strict CDC safety protocols with small camp rations. The museum states that all campers and staff must wear masks and pass a daily COVID-19 screening.

Camps cost $65 for museum members and $70 for non-members. For more information and to register for the “Science is Everywhere” winter day camps, visit nuclearmuseum.org.

