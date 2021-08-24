Nuclear Museum offering activities for homeschooled students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On top of offering all sorts of fun programs and camps for young students, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History also has something to offer those who are homeschooled as well. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden spoke about what Homeschool September has to offer.
Hayden said every Tuesday and Thursday for an hour and a half, students will engage in activities that will encourage them to learn about science. Tickets are $10, $9 for members.