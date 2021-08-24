Nuclear Museum offering activities for homeschooled students

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On top of offering all sorts of fun programs and camps for young students, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History also has something to offer those who are homeschooled as well. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden spoke about what Homeschool September has to offer.

Hayden said every Tuesday and Thursday for an hour and a half, students will engage in activities that will encourage them to learn about science. Tickets are $10, $9 for members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES