Nuclear Museum now offering in-person Extended Care Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is assisting your child with remote learning stressing you out? You are not alone as many parents are in uncharted territory due to COVID-19.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering a helping hand to parents with children in kindergarten through 7th grade. Nuclear Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden discusses the details of their in-person extended learning program.

The museum is offering parents and guardians of children in kindergarten through 7th grade an opportunity to obtain childcare in the new program. The program begins on September 8 and will likely run through the end of the school year.

The museum will be accepting a limited number of students each day for full-day extended learning programs. The programs will run every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will offer a balance between online distance learning with the child’s school, STEM specific curriculum, activities provided by the museum, as well as physical activities.

Students can be registered for one or both days each week and each day costs $40. Museum members receive a 10% discount and advance registration is required to receive a spot in the program.

For more information on the Extended Care Program, or to register your student, visit nuclearmuseum.org.