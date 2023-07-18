ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the upcoming July 21 release of the “Oppenheimer,” there is great interest in the events that led up to the detonation of the first nuclear bomb. The Nuclear Museum is dedicated to sharing the unique history of the atomic age through special education events and learning experiences.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History serves as a bridge between the historical events depicted in the “Oppenheimer” movie and the public’s understanding of the atomic age. They still have three weeks for the summer camp that kids can still attend.

Visitors to the museum will encounter artifacts, documents, and displays that illustrate the scientific breakthroughs, the impact of the atomic bomb, and the subsequent development of nuclear energy.

For more information visit nuclearmuseum.org.