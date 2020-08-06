Nuclear museum hosts virtual symposium on 75th anniversary of the ending of WWII

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History provides the community with insightful, fun, and educational activities and now, they are presenting a virtual symposium that focuses on the 75th anniversary of the ending of WWII. Jennifer Hayden, director of communications at the Nuclear Museum discusses the details of the symposium.

This virtual event, “They Changed Our World; The 75th Anniversary of WWII and the Use of Atomic Weapons Virtual Symposium” will provide an understanding of the Manhattan Project and its implications on the Pacific conflict and following Cold War issues. The panel of distinguished guests will consider current and future concerns and create a public dialogue regarding a path forward for our world and defense concerns.

The Zoom webinar will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020, and has two-panel sessions available. The first-panel session is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the second from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests can register for one or both sessions and advanced registration is required. One panel session is $25 or both cost $40 when purchased together. Museum members and students will receive a discount where the one-panel session is $15 or both are $25 when purchased together. Admission to the panels can be purchased online.